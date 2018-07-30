IND-AGIV Commer standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 2.04 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.04 2.20 3.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.04 2.20 3.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.37 0.97 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -0.33 3.47 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.18 -- -0.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.46 0.52 0.55 Depreciation 0.05 0.18 -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.28 0.40 0.36 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.46 -0.42 Other Income 0.11 0.27 0.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.73 -0.25 Interest 0.17 0.19 0.23 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.54 -0.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.54 -0.48 Tax -- 0.13 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.41 -0.48 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.41 -0.48 Equity Share Capital 2.40 2.40 1.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.12 4.09 -- Diluted EPS 0.12 4.09 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.12 4.09 -- Diluted EPS 0.12 4.09 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.03 Share Holding (%) -- -- 27.79 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 0.07 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 72.21 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited