Impex FerroTech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore, down 96.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore in March 2023 down 96.96% from Rs. 109.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2023 up 164.73% from Rs. 14.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2023 down 113.09% from Rs. 10.24 crore in March 2022.

Impex FerroTech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2022.

Impex FerroTech shares closed at 3.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and -68.57% over the last 12 months.