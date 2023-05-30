Impex FerroTech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore, down 96.96% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Impex Ferro Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.34 crore in March 2023 down 96.96% from Rs. 109.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2023 up 164.73% from Rs. 14.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2023 down 113.09% from Rs. 10.24 crore in March 2022.

    Impex FerroTech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2022.

    Impex FerroTech shares closed at 3.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.26% returns over the last 6 months and -68.57% over the last 12 months.

    Impex Ferro Tech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.345.13109.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.345.13109.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.245.5054.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.084.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.380.204.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.070.07
    Depreciation1.641.681.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.842.1941.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.03-4.592.92
    Other Income1.050.555.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.98-4.048.61
    Interest0.000.010.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.98-4.058.57
    Exceptional Items12.09---22.65
    P/L Before Tax9.11-4.05-14.08
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.11-4.05-14.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.11-4.05-14.08
    Equity Share Capital87.9387.9387.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.04-0.46-1.60
    Diluted EPS1.04-0.46-1.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.04-0.46-1.60
    Diluted EPS1.04-0.46-1.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 04:00 pm