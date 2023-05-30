ILandFS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, down 97.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ILandFS Investment Managers are:Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2023 down 97.3% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 89.19% from Rs. 14.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2023 down 91.85% from Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2022.
ILandFS EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 45.00 in March 2022.
|ILandFS shares closed at 6.50 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.33% returns over the last 6 months and -2.26% over the last 12 months.
|ILandFS Investment Managers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.45
|0.46
|0.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|15.82
|Total Income From Operations
|0.45
|0.46
|16.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.17
|1.46
|1.63
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.13
|1.15
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.86
|-2.15
|14.22
|Other Income
|5.01
|23.52
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.15
|21.37
|14.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.15
|21.37
|14.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.15
|21.37
|14.22
|Tax
|-0.39
|0.07
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.54
|21.30
|14.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.54
|21.30
|14.22
|Equity Share Capital
|62.81
|62.81
|62.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.68
|45.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.68
|45.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.68
|45.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.68
|45.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited