ILandFS Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore, up 38.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore in December 2021 up 38.6% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021 up 483.28% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2021 up 501.92% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

ILandFS shares closed at 8.40 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.23% returns over the last 6 months and 88.76% over the last 12 months.