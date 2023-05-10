IFL Enterprises Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore, down 23.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFL Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 1.47 crore in March 2023 down 23.62% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 98.4% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 98.4% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.
IFL Enterprises EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2022.
|IFL Enterprises shares closed at 13.40 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 44.09% returns over the last 6 months and 417.37% over the last 12 months.
|IFL Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.47
|0.50
|1.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.47
|0.50
|1.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.98
|0.46
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.74
|-0.04
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.50
|0.02
|1.87
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.18
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.20
|1.87
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.20
|1.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.20
|1.87
|Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.15
|1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.15
|1.40
|Equity Share Capital
|18.19
|18.19
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|3.40
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.08
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.08
|4.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.08
|0.46
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.08
|4.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited