    IFGL Refractory Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.00 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.00 crore in June 2023 up 0.71% from Rs. 225.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2023 up 88.21% from Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.49 crore in June 2023 up 62.95% from Rs. 28.53 crore in June 2022.

    IFGL Refractory EPS has increased to Rs. 6.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.32 in June 2022.

    IFGL Refractory shares closed at 478.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 88.74% returns over the last 6 months and 72.55% over the last 12 months.

    IFGL Refractories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.00210.28225.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.00210.28225.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials100.7992.45107.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.8724.2716.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.65-4.130.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.7614.7515.06
    Depreciation11.5312.6910.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.0244.1056.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6826.1517.76
    Other Income3.287.330.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.9633.4818.10
    Interest2.270.741.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.6932.7417.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.6932.7417.00
    Tax10.189.805.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.5122.9411.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.5122.9411.96
    Equity Share Capital36.0436.0436.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.246.363.32
    Diluted EPS6.246.363.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.246.363.32
    Diluted EPS6.246.363.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 09:44 am

