IFB Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 999.16 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 999.16 crore in December 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 953.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 64.49% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.74 crore in December 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 32.05 crore in December 2021.

IFB Industries shares closed at 853.25 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.91% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.