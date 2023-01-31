English
    IFB Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 999.16 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 999.16 crore in December 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 953.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 64.49% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.74 crore in December 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 32.05 crore in December 2021.

    IFB Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations999.161,118.28953.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations999.161,118.28953.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials477.93593.00448.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods103.82126.96141.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.35-54.49-6.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost108.8099.9195.08
    Depreciation30.0429.0329.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses256.56283.38247.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.3440.49-2.20
    Other Income4.045.094.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.7045.582.79
    Interest7.057.408.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.3538.18-5.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.3538.18-5.31
    Tax-2.2114.06-2.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.1424.12-3.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.1424.12-3.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.1424.12-3.21
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.285.95-0.79
    Diluted EPS-0.285.95-0.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.285.84-0.79
    Diluted EPS-0.285.95-0.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited