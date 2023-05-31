English
    IFB Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.11 crore, down 0.8% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.11 crore in March 2023 down 0.8% from Rs. 227.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2023 down 19.11% from Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2023 down 5.68% from Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2022.

    IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.43 in March 2022.

    IFB Agro shares closed at 490.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.

    IFB Agro Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.11353.66227.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations226.11353.66227.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.09145.8699.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.9113.7016.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.5727.0823.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8215.7714.19
    Depreciation4.744.755.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.27143.7056.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.712.8012.35
    Other Income4.9610.084.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6712.8817.19
    Interest0.490.560.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1812.3216.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1812.3216.77
    Tax6.024.154.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.168.1712.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.168.1712.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.168.1712.56
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.858.7213.43
    Diluted EPS10.858.7213.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.858.7213.43
    Diluted EPS10.858.7213.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023