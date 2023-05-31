IFB Agro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.11 crore, down 0.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.11 crore in March 2023 down 0.8% from Rs. 227.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2023 down 19.11% from Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2023 down 5.68% from Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2022.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.43 in March 2022.

IFB Agro shares closed at 490.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.79% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.