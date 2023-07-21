IEL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.61 crore, up 731.61% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.61 1.03 0.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.61 1.03 0.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 1.36 1.03 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.00 Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.13 0.05 0.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -0.08 0.15 Other Income -- 0.03 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -0.06 0.15 Interest -- 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 -0.06 0.15 Exceptional Items -- 0.01 -- P/L Before Tax 0.08 -0.05 0.15 Tax 0.02 -0.01 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 -0.04 0.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 -0.04 0.15 Equity Share Capital 3.34 3.34 3.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 -0.13 0.45 Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.13 0.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 -0.13 0.45 Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.13 0.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited