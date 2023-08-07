English
    IDFC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore, up 20.88% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDFC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore in June 2023 up 20.88% from Rs. 22.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.15 crore in June 2023 up 4.56% from Rs. 252.62 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.54 crore in June 2023 up 53.96% from Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2022.

    IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.

    IDFC shares closed at 118.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and 101.19% over the last 12 months.

    IDFC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.7552.6022.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.7552.6022.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.014.141.71
    Depreciation0.010.010.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.020.010.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.3444.595.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.373.8514.36
    Other Income3.160.070.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.533.9214.60
    Interest7.27----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.263.9214.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.263.9214.60
    Tax3.74370.537.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.52-366.617.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--3,485.5221.83
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.523,118.9129.24
    Minority Interest---0.020.25
    Share Of P/L Of Associates252.63268.50223.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates264.153,387.39252.62
    Equity Share Capital1,599.991,599.991,596.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.6521.201.58
    Diluted EPS1.6521.201.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.6521.201.58
    Diluted EPS1.6521.201.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023

