IDFC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore, up 20.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.75 crore in June 2023 up 20.88% from Rs. 22.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.15 crore in June 2023 up 4.56% from Rs. 252.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.54 crore in June 2023 up 53.96% from Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2022.

IDFC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.58 in June 2022.

IDFC shares closed at 118.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and 101.19% over the last 12 months.