IDFC Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 451.21 crore, down 2.31% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 451.21 crore in September 2018 down 2.31% from Rs. 461.8819 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 369.69 crore in September 2018 down 258.21% from Rs. 233.66 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2018 down 92.36% from Rs. 244.79 crore in September 2017.

IDFC Bank shares closed at 34.05 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -40.73% over the last 12 months.