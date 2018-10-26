App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 02:06 PM IST

IDFC Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 451.21 crore, down 2.31% Q-o-Q

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 451.21 crore in September 2018 down 2.31% from Rs. 461.8819 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 369.69 crore in September 2018 down 258.21% from Rs. 233.66 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2018 down 92.36% from Rs. 244.79 crore in September 2017.

IDFC Bank shares closed at 34.05 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -40.73% over the last 12 months.

IDFC Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,341.35 1,250.33 1,211.15
(b) Income on Investment 947.44 998.75 973.41
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 3.11 4.81 1.14
(d) Others 42.25 67.26 34.13
Other Income 119.32 198.72 145.23
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 1,882.94 1,831.31 1,757.96
Employees Cost 209.75 201.56 158.02
Other Expenses 293.00 199.43 164.13
Depreciation 49.09 45.45 40.17
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 18.70 242.12 244.79
Provisions And Contingencies 601.38 33.99 -100.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -582.69 208.13 345.16
Tax -213.00 26.58 111.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -369.69 181.55 233.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -369.69 181.55 233.66
Equity Share Capital 3,404.41 3,404.11 3,401.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 7.68 7.68 7.68
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.09 0.53 0.69
Diluted EPS -1.09 0.53 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.09 0.53 0.69
Diluted EPS -1.09 0.53 0.68
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 895.50 1,774.47 2,001.54
ii) Net NPA 321.18 881.08 804.99
i) % of Gross NPA 1.63 3.24 3.92
ii) % of Net NPA 0.59 1.63 1.61
Return on Assets % -1.19 0.58 0.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 01:47 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IDFC Bank #Results

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.