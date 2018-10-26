IDFC Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 451.21 crore, down 2.31% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IDFC Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 451.21 crore in September 2018 down 2.31% from Rs. 461.8819 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 369.69 crore in September 2018 down 258.21% from Rs. 233.66 crore in September 2017.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2018 down 92.36% from Rs. 244.79 crore in September 2017.
IDFC Bank shares closed at 34.05 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.16% returns over the last 6 months and -40.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|IDFC Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|1,341.35
|1,250.33
|1,211.15
|(b) Income on Investment
|947.44
|998.75
|973.41
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|3.11
|4.81
|1.14
|(d) Others
|42.25
|67.26
|34.13
|Other Income
|119.32
|198.72
|145.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|1,882.94
|1,831.31
|1,757.96
|Employees Cost
|209.75
|201.56
|158.02
|Other Expenses
|293.00
|199.43
|164.13
|Depreciation
|49.09
|45.45
|40.17
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|18.70
|242.12
|244.79
|Provisions And Contingencies
|601.38
|33.99
|-100.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-582.69
|208.13
|345.16
|Tax
|-213.00
|26.58
|111.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-369.69
|181.55
|233.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-369.69
|181.55
|233.66
|Equity Share Capital
|3,404.41
|3,404.11
|3,401.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|7.68
|7.68
|7.68
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|0.53
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|0.53
|0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|0.53
|0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|0.53
|0.68
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|895.50
|1,774.47
|2,001.54
|ii) Net NPA
|321.18
|881.08
|804.99
|i) % of Gross NPA
|1.63
|3.24
|3.92
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.59
|1.63
|1.61
|Return on Assets %
|-1.19
|0.58
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited