business Ideas For Profit | Va Tech Wabag: A reasonable opportunity for re-rating? Covid-led stress is easing and the industries are back on incurring capex. Among these companies, Va Tech Wabag continues to witness strong traction as customers take higher deliveries and the company expedites execution. The stock is trading currently at 14x its FY23 expectations. We at MC Pro believe that the stock offers a reasonable opportunity for rerating.