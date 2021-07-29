business Ideas For Profit | Maruti Suzuki: Is it time to accumulate the stock? On the back of the uncertainty triggered by the second wave of Covid and the apprehension of a demand slowdown, Maruti’s stock price has fallen 15% from its 52-week high seen in January 2021. Valuations now look reasonable at 31.2 times FY23 projected earnings. We, therefore, advise investors to accumulate the stock in a staggered manner during this soft patch