MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action

business

Ideas For Profit | ICICI Bank

Q1 FY22 earnings reaffirm that ICICI Bank has transitioned well from a stressed bank to a growing lender. However, the valuation is not yet fully capturing the significant improvement in business fundamentals and growth story. Q1FY22 Highlights: · Net profit surged to Rs 4,616 crore, a growth of 78% YoY · NIMs improved on domestic book to 3.9% · Wrote back Rs 1,050 crore of COVID-19 related provisions created in earlier periods · High provision coverage ratio of 78% as of end June is comforting · Stock is trading at around 1.9 times FY23 estimated core book

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.