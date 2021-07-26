business Ideas For Profit | ICICI Bank Q1 FY22 earnings reaffirm that ICICI Bank has transitioned well from a stressed bank to a growing lender. However, the valuation is not yet fully capturing the significant improvement in business fundamentals and growth story. Q1FY22 Highlights: · Net profit surged to Rs 4,616 crore, a growth of 78% YoY · NIMs improved on domestic book to 3.9% · Wrote back Rs 1,050 crore of COVID-19 related provisions created in earlier periods · High provision coverage ratio of 78% as of end June is comforting · Stock is trading at around 1.9 times FY23 estimated core book