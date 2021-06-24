MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | BEL: Robust order book, dominant position in defence sector to aid stock upside

Strong earnings visibility led by robust order book, encouraging financial performance supported by good execution and improving cash flows indicate that BEL’s stock could continue to reward shareholders, particularly in the long run considering its dominant position in the growing defence space.

