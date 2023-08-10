English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HPL Electric & Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.06 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 312.06 crore in June 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 284.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2023 up 15.54% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.19 crore in June 2023 up 7.18% from Rs. 35.63 crore in June 2022.

    HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2022.

    HPL Electric & shares closed at 215.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 131.17% returns over the last 6 months and 237.41% over the last 12 months.

    HPL Electric & Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations312.06352.20284.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations312.06352.20284.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials224.08235.54194.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.375.78-3.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.0936.5532.87
    Depreciation7.807.5010.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.9432.5225.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5234.3124.19
    Other Income0.871.300.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3935.6125.03
    Interest20.3619.0816.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0316.538.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.0316.538.59
    Tax3.565.832.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.4710.705.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.4710.705.60
    Equity Share Capital64.3064.3064.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.660.87
    Diluted EPS1.011.660.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.660.87
    Diluted EPS1.011.660.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #HPL Electric #HPL Electric & Power #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!