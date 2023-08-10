HPL Electric & Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.06 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.06 crore in June 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 284.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2023 up 15.54% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.19 crore in June 2023 up 7.18% from Rs. 35.63 crore in June 2022.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2022.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 215.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 131.17% returns over the last 6 months and 237.41% over the last 12 months.