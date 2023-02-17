HPL Electric & Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.59 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.59 crore in December 2022 up 7.69% from Rs. 280.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 down 31.2% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.33 crore in December 2022 down 2.71% from Rs. 38.37 crore in December 2021.

HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in December 2021.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 86.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.74% returns over the last 6 months and 24.67% over the last 12 months.