    HPL Electric & Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.59 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.59 crore in December 2022 up 7.69% from Rs. 280.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 down 31.2% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.33 crore in December 2022 down 2.71% from Rs. 38.37 crore in December 2021.

    HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in December 2021.

    HPL Electric & shares closed at 86.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.74% returns over the last 6 months and 24.67% over the last 12 months.

    HPL Electric & Power
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.59302.28280.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations301.59302.28280.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials207.88190.82169.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.329.408.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.3735.4033.47
    Depreciation8.3510.2311.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.8728.7931.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.4327.6325.41
    Other Income0.550.711.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9828.3426.47
    Interest19.1718.6417.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.819.709.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.819.709.25
    Tax3.423.42-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.386.289.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.386.289.30
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.01-0.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.366.279.25
    Equity Share Capital64.3064.3064.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.971.44
    Diluted EPS0.990.971.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.990.971.44
    Diluted EPS0.990.971.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am