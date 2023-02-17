HPL Electric & Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 301.59 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 301.59 crore in December 2022 up 7.69% from Rs. 280.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 down 31.2% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.33 crore in December 2022 down 2.71% from Rs. 38.37 crore in December 2021.
HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in December 2021.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 86.15 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.74% returns over the last 6 months and 24.67% over the last 12 months.
|HPL Electric & Power
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|301.59
|302.28
|280.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|301.59
|302.28
|280.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|207.88
|190.82
|169.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.32
|9.40
|8.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.37
|35.40
|33.47
|Depreciation
|8.35
|10.23
|11.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.87
|28.79
|31.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.43
|27.63
|25.41
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.71
|1.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.98
|28.34
|26.47
|Interest
|19.17
|18.64
|17.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.81
|9.70
|9.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.81
|9.70
|9.25
|Tax
|3.42
|3.42
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.38
|6.28
|9.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.38
|6.28
|9.30
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.36
|6.27
|9.25
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|0.97
|1.44
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|0.97
|1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.99
|0.97
|1.44
|Diluted EPS
|0.99
|0.97
|1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited