HPCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,462.49 crore, up 23.74% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 108,462.49 crore in September 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 87,654.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,475.69 crore in September 2022 down 229.02% from Rs. 1,918.89 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,234.53 crore in September 2022 down 135.7% from Rs. 3,457.64 crore in September 2021.
HPCL shares closed at 214.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.08% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108,101.30
|114,127.07
|87,654.12
|Other Operating Income
|361.19
|375.28
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108,462.49
|114,502.35
|87,654.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31,256.16
|33,689.20
|12,034.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|71,222.17
|88,757.88
|65,218.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,107.17
|-1,071.91
|-1,420.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|748.13
|713.81
|790.01
|Depreciation
|1,093.55
|1,105.95
|959.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,643.56
|4,909.51
|8,004.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,608.25
|-13,602.09
|2,066.70
|Other Income
|280.17
|333.06
|431.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,328.08
|-13,269.03
|2,498.00
|Interest
|603.33
|340.19
|159.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,931.41
|-13,609.22
|2,338.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,931.41
|-13,609.22
|2,338.74
|Tax
|-711.69
|-3,373.91
|437.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,219.72
|-10,235.31
|1,901.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,219.72
|-10,235.31
|1,901.18
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-255.97
|1,678.19
|17.71
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2,475.69
|-8,557.12
|1,918.89
|Equity Share Capital
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.46
|-60.32
|13.53
|Diluted EPS
|-17.46
|-60.32
|13.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.46
|-60.32
|13.53
|Diluted EPS
|-17.46
|-60.32
|13.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited