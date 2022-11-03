HPCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,462.49 crore, up 23.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108,462.49 crore in September 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 87,654.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,475.69 crore in September 2022 down 229.02% from Rs. 1,918.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,234.53 crore in September 2022 down 135.7% from Rs. 3,457.64 crore in September 2021.

HPCL shares closed at 214.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.08% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.