    HPCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,462.49 crore, up 23.74% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108,462.49 crore in September 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 87,654.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,475.69 crore in September 2022 down 229.02% from Rs. 1,918.89 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,234.53 crore in September 2022 down 135.7% from Rs. 3,457.64 crore in September 2021.

    HPCL shares closed at 214.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.08% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108,101.30114,127.0787,654.12
    Other Operating Income361.19375.28--
    Total Income From Operations108,462.49114,502.3587,654.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31,256.1633,689.2012,034.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods71,222.1788,757.8865,218.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,107.17-1,071.91-1,420.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost748.13713.81790.01
    Depreciation1,093.551,105.95959.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,643.564,909.518,004.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2,608.25-13,602.092,066.70
    Other Income280.17333.06431.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2,328.08-13,269.032,498.00
    Interest603.33340.19159.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2,931.41-13,609.222,338.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2,931.41-13,609.222,338.74
    Tax-711.69-3,373.91437.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2,219.72-10,235.311,901.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2,219.72-10,235.311,901.18
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-255.971,678.1917.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2,475.69-8,557.121,918.89
    Equity Share Capital1,418.551,418.551,418.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.46-60.3213.53
    Diluted EPS-17.46-60.3213.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.46-60.3213.53
    Diluted EPS-17.46-60.3213.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

