Hindustan Unilever: Gradual recovery in the short term

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Rural growth has turned positive Recovery in gross and EBTIDA margin Investment behind brands continues Long term investors can accumulate on decline. The June-quarter results of Hindustan Unilever (HUL; CMP: Rs 2703; Market capitalisation: Rs 635118 crore) were below expectations. The overall FMCG industry saw volume recovery in urban as well as rural markets on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. June 23 quarter results Revenues grew 7 percent on a YoY basis on the back of a 3 percent volume growth. HUL has gained market share...