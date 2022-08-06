Hindustan Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.08 crore, up 54.3% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.08 crore in June 2022 up 54.3% from Rs. 108.93 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.24 crore in June 2022 up 6.47% from Rs. 21.64 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.72 crore in June 2022 down 131.97% from Rs. 11.95 crore in June 2021.
Hindustan Media shares closed at 55.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.29% returns over the last 6 months and -33.27% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.08
|197.21
|108.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.08
|197.21
|108.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|82.76
|67.79
|45.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.33
|0.34
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.06
|38.42
|38.26
|Depreciation
|6.84
|6.83
|7.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.53
|77.57
|58.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.78
|6.26
|-40.48
|Other Income
|2.22
|5.55
|21.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-34.56
|11.81
|-19.37
|Interest
|2.91
|2.94
|2.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-37.47
|8.87
|-21.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.66
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-37.47
|7.21
|-21.38
|Tax
|-17.23
|5.59
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.24
|1.62
|-21.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.24
|1.62
|-21.64
|Equity Share Capital
|73.67
|73.67
|73.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|0.22
|-2.94
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|0.22
|-2.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|0.22
|-2.94
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|0.22
|-2.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited