Hindustan Media Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.56 crore, up 0.29% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 168.56 188.13 168.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 168.56 188.13 168.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 70.81 70.46 82.76 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.33 0.03 -0.33 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 39.47 37.27 43.06 Depreciation 6.70 7.15 7.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 70.39 90.27 72.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.48 -17.05 -37.24 Other Income 31.41 28.98 1.87 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.93 11.93 -35.37 Interest 2.68 2.46 2.91 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.25 9.47 -38.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 10.25 9.47 -38.28 Tax 3.89 -2.49 -17.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.36 11.96 -21.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.36 11.96 -21.05 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.12 -0.12 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.36 12.08 -21.17 Equity Share Capital 73.67 73.67 73.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.86 1.64 -2.87 Diluted EPS 0.86 1.64 -2.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.86 1.64 -2.87 Diluted EPS 0.86 1.64 -2.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --