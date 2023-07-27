English
    Hindustan Media Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.56 crore, up 0.29% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 168.56 crore in June 2023 up 0.29% from Rs. 168.08 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2023 up 130.04% from Rs. 21.17 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.63 crore in June 2023 up 169.46% from Rs. 28.26 crore in June 2022.
    Hindustan Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.87 in June 2022.Hindustan Media shares closed at 68.60 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.82% returns over the last 6 months and 28.83% over the last 12 months.
    Hindustan Media Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations168.56188.13168.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations168.56188.13168.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.8170.4682.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.330.03-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.4737.2743.06
    Depreciation6.707.157.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.3990.2772.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.48-17.05-37.24
    Other Income31.4128.981.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.9311.93-35.37
    Interest2.682.462.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.259.47-38.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.259.47-38.28
    Tax3.89-2.49-17.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.3611.96-21.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.3611.96-21.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.12-0.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.3612.08-21.17
    Equity Share Capital73.6773.6773.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.64-2.87
    Diluted EPS0.861.64-2.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.64-2.87
    Diluted EPS0.861.64-2.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

