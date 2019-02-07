Hinduja Venture Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.16 crore, down 84.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hinduja Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.16 crore in December 2018 down 84.34% from Rs. 64.88 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.05 crore in December 2018 down 203.84% from Rs. 33.76 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2018 down 154.8% from Rs. 60.69 crore in December 2017.
Hinduja Venture shares closed at 357.00 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.06% returns over the last 6 months and -44.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hinduja Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.16
|16.05
|64.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.16
|16.05
|64.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.00
|0.90
|0.95
|Depreciation
|3.52
|3.52
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.43
|99.79
|3.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.78
|-88.15
|60.39
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.78
|-88.15
|60.39
|Interest
|15.57
|16.65
|8.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-52.35
|-104.80
|51.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-52.35
|-104.80
|51.70
|Tax
|-17.30
|-34.34
|17.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.05
|-70.46
|33.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.05
|-70.46
|33.76
|Equity Share Capital
|20.56
|20.56
|20.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.05
|-34.28
|16.42
|Diluted EPS
|-17.05
|-34.28
|16.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.05
|-34.28
|16.42
|Diluted EPS
|-17.05
|-34.28
|16.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited