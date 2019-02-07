Hinduja Venture Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.16 crore, down 84.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.16 crore in December 2018 down 84.34% from Rs. 64.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.05 crore in December 2018 down 203.84% from Rs. 33.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.26 crore in December 2018 down 154.8% from Rs. 60.69 crore in December 2017.

Hinduja Venture shares closed at 357.00 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.06% returns over the last 6 months and -44.29% over the last 12 months.