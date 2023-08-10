English
    Hinduja Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 348.75 crore, up 102.9% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 348.75 crore in June 2023 up 102.9% from Rs. 171.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2023 down 105.75% from Rs. 89.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.90 crore in June 2023 down 47.02% from Rs. 145.15 crore in June 2022.

    Hinduja Global shares closed at 1,053.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and -20.12% over the last 12 months.

    Hinduja Global Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations348.75340.09171.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations348.75340.09171.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.06----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.67-0.14--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost185.67167.36110.33
    Depreciation60.6955.3416.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.61167.3938.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.94-49.876.21
    Other Income74.1572.15122.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2122.28128.42
    Interest20.4917.412.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.284.87125.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.284.87125.62
    Tax0.87-32.1835.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.1537.0589.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.1537.0589.65
    Equity Share Capital46.5252.5241.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.017.0221.45
    Diluted EPS-1.017.0221.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.017.0221.45
    Diluted EPS-1.017.0221.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

