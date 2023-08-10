Hinduja Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 348.75 crore, up 102.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.75 crore in June 2023 up 102.9% from Rs. 171.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2023 down 105.75% from Rs. 89.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.90 crore in June 2023 down 47.02% from Rs. 145.15 crore in June 2022.

Hinduja Global shares closed at 1,053.45 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and -20.12% over the last 12 months.