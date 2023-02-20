English
    Hinduja Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 338.98 crore, up 125.53% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hinduja Global Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 338.98 crore in December 2022 up 125.53% from Rs. 150.31 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.17 crore in December 2022 down 86.79% from Rs. 114.85 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.43 crore in December 2022 up 401.15% from Rs. 19.07 crore in December 2021.
    Hinduja Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 54.98 in December 2021.Hinduja Global shares closed at 1,300.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -6.25% over the last 12 months.
    Hinduja Global Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations338.98334.54150.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations338.98334.54150.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.58----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.16----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost179.24173.65131.65
    Depreciation52.7561.739.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses157.16156.9939.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.60-57.83-30.37
    Other Income55.27114.401.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.6856.57-28.98
    Interest23.8227.062.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.1429.51-31.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-19.1429.51-31.48
    Tax-34.30-105.72-10.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.15135.24-20.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.0289.00135.58
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.17224.24114.85
    Equity Share Capital52.5241.8020.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.8942.7354.98
    Diluted EPS2.9042.7154.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.8942.7354.98
    Diluted EPS2.9042.7154.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

