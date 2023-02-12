Himatsingka Sei Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.19 crore, down 24.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.19 crore in December 2022 down 24.16% from Rs. 722.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 95.66% from Rs. 31.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.74 crore in December 2022 down 19.96% from Rs. 115.87 crore in December 2021.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2021.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 72.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.66% returns over the last 6 months and -65.93% over the last 12 months.