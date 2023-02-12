English
    Himatsingka Sei Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 548.19 crore, down 24.16% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 548.19 crore in December 2022 down 24.16% from Rs. 722.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 95.66% from Rs. 31.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.74 crore in December 2022 down 19.96% from Rs. 115.87 crore in December 2021.

    Himatsingka Seide
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations548.19441.92722.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations548.19441.92722.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials212.66210.43409.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks93.9467.64-11.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.8856.0568.65
    Depreciation29.6730.1229.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.71100.38142.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.33-22.7084.65
    Other Income14.7426.352.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.073.6586.79
    Interest60.7257.7538.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.35-54.1047.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.35-54.1047.90
    Tax1.00-22.6716.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.35-31.4331.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.35-31.4331.12
    Equity Share Capital49.2349.2349.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.14-3.193.16
    Diluted EPS0.14-3.193.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.14-3.193.16
    Diluted EPS0.14-3.193.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited