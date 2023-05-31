Himatsingka Sei Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 689.65 crore, down 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 689.65 crore in March 2023 down 9.82% from Rs. 764.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.35 crore in March 2023 up 177.99% from Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.30 crore in March 2023 up 12.53% from Rs. 110.46 crore in March 2022.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2022.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 86.29 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -30.33% over the last 12 months.