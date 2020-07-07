Himatsingka Sei Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 434.60 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.60 crore in March 2020 down 37.09% from Rs. 690.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.84 crore in March 2020 down 242.32% from Rs. 48.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.60 crore in March 2020 down 31.21% from Rs. 140.43 crore in March 2019.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 60.05 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.79% returns over the last 6 months and -61.47% over the last 12 months.