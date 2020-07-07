Himatsingka Sei Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 434.60 crore, down 37.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:
Net Sales at Rs 434.60 crore in March 2020 down 37.09% from Rs. 690.86 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.84 crore in March 2020 down 242.32% from Rs. 48.37 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.60 crore in March 2020 down 31.21% from Rs. 140.43 crore in March 2019.
Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 60.05 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.79% returns over the last 6 months and -61.47% over the last 12 months.
|Himatsingka Seide
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|434.60
|665.57
|690.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|434.60
|665.57
|690.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|155.28
|173.09
|225.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|117.10
|86.35
|104.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-92.09
|73.58
|23.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|71.86
|70.94
|67.63
|Depreciation
|38.39
|34.97
|28.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|122.65
|147.18
|131.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.41
|79.46
|109.73
|Other Income
|36.80
|10.28
|1.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.21
|89.74
|111.61
|Interest
|53.51
|50.39
|44.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.70
|39.35
|66.72
|Exceptional Items
|-58.18
|-34.03
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-53.48
|5.32
|66.72
|Tax
|15.36
|2.54
|18.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.84
|2.78
|48.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-68.84
|2.78
|48.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-68.84
|2.78
|48.37
|Equity Share Capital
|49.23
|49.23
|49.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.99
|0.28
|4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-6.99
|0.28
|4.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.99
|0.28
|4.91
|Diluted EPS
|-6.99
|0.28
|4.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am