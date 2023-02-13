English
    Himatsingka Sei Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 736.78 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 736.78 crore in December 2022 down 6.82% from Rs. 790.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 down 91.87% from Rs. 27.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.04 crore in December 2022 down 11.17% from Rs. 131.76 crore in December 2021.

    Himatsingka Seide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations736.78613.48790.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations736.78613.48790.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials264.42288.89435.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.7519.9136.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks144.5365.61-75.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.3766.6981.88
    Depreciation41.4641.3440.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.93145.90182.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.32-14.8689.63
    Other Income13.2626.201.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.5811.3491.57
    Interest72.3367.9147.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.25-56.5743.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.25-56.5743.83
    Tax1.05-22.6816.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.20-33.8927.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.20-33.8927.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.20-33.8927.05
    Equity Share Capital49.2349.2349.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.22-3.442.75
    Diluted EPS0.22-3.442.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.22-3.442.75
    Diluted EPS0.22-3.442.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited