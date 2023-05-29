Hikal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 545.29 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 545.29 crore in March 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 502.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.07 crore in March 2023 up 73.75% from Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.46 crore in March 2023 up 44.28% from Rs. 61.31 crore in March 2022.

Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

Hikal shares closed at 284.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.21% returns over the last 6 months and -27.26% over the last 12 months.