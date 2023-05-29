English
    Hikal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 545.29 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hikal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 545.29 crore in March 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 502.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.07 crore in March 2023 up 73.75% from Rs. 20.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.46 crore in March 2023 up 44.28% from Rs. 61.31 crore in March 2022.

    Hikal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

    Hikal shares closed at 284.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.21% returns over the last 6 months and -27.26% over the last 12 months.

    Hikal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations537.90538.45500.95
    Other Operating Income7.391.751.40
    Total Income From Operations545.29540.20502.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials277.69293.20273.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.05-9.954.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.1563.0053.15
    Depreciation26.8328.2724.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.32119.37110.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.2546.3136.81
    Other Income0.382.510.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.6348.8237.08
    Interest12.9813.038.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.6535.7929.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.6535.7929.00
    Tax12.589.388.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.0726.4120.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.0726.4120.76
    Equity Share Capital24.6624.6624.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.932.141.68
    Diluted EPS2.932.141.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.932.141.68
    Diluted EPS2.932.141.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 04:47 pm