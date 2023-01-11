Hi-tech Pipes Q3 PAT seen up 9.4% YoY to Rs. 11 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Hi-tech Pipes to report net profit at Rs. 11 crore up 9.4% year-on-year (up 2.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 53.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 13 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 677 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 180 percent Y-o-Y (down 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

