English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hero MotoCorp Q4 Preview | Net profit to sink 33.6% on weak volumes, lower profitability

    The decline in net profit will likely stem from a weak topline performance and slump in profitability

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Mumbai / May 03, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is expected to report a 33.6 percent on-year decline in net profit to Rs 574.6 crore for the quarter ended March, according to an average of seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

    The decline in net profit is likely to stem from a weak topline performance and a slump in profitability for the company in the face of a slack in demand, semi-conductor shortage and high raw material costs.

    Hero MotoCorp’s revenues from operations is likely to slump 11 percent on-year to Rs 7,730 crore in the reporting quarter as volumes plummeted around 24 percent from the year-ago quarter.

    The decline in revenue is partially cushioned by price hikes undertaken by the company with brokerage firm ICICI Securities expecting the average selling price to rise 12 percent on-year to Rs 62,000 in the March quarter.

    Brokerage firm Axis Securities said that the more than 20 percent decline in volumes for the company would be on account of higher cost of acquiring a two-wheeler in the country and distress in the rural economy.

    Close

    Related stories

    During the quarter, automobile manufacturers continued to face higher cost for raw materials as global commodity prices surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the consequent sanctions imposed on their economy.

    The impact of higher input costs will be acutely felt on the operating performance with analysts expecting the operating profit to nosedive 25.1 percent on-year to Rs 907 crore in the reporting quarter.

    Analysts expect the two-wheeler company’s operating margin to contract 100-316 basis points on-year in the March quarter to 10.8-12.9 percent reflect the damage caused by high inflation and lower demand.

    On May 2, shares of Hero MotoCorp ended 1.1 percent lower at Rs 2,480.1 on the National Stock Exchange. The Indian stock market is closed on May 3 on account on Eid celebrations.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Chiranjivi Chakraborty
    Tags: #Hero MotoCorp Limited #Result Poll
    first published: May 3, 2022 11:46 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.