    HCL Info Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore, down 55.41% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HCL Infosystems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.93 crore in September 2022 down 55.41% from Rs. 15.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2022 down 177.2% from Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.63 crore in September 2022 up 43.72% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

    HCL Info shares closed at 15.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.

    HCL Infosystems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.939.1215.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.939.1215.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.111.460.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.022.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.275.486.24
    Depreciation0.140.150.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.9020.2942.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.52-18.28-36.56
    Other Income6.754.8318.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.77-13.45-17.65
    Interest0.321.403.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.09-14.85-20.78
    Exceptional Items--4.8733.85
    P/L Before Tax-10.09-9.9813.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.09-9.9813.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.09-9.9813.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.09-9.9813.07
    Equity Share Capital65.8465.8465.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.300.40
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.300.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.300.40
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.300.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:23 pm