    Gujarat Fluoro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,453.12 crore, up 52.63% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,453.12 crore in September 2022 up 52.63% from Rs. 952.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 357.12 crore in September 2022 up 73.34% from Rs. 206.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 556.90 crore in September 2022 up 66.91% from Rs. 333.66 crore in September 2021.

    Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 32.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.76 in September 2021.

    Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 3,950.30 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.68% returns over the last 6 months and 87.39% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,453.121,258.20952.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,453.121,258.20952.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials462.26387.81305.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.88-29.7218.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.8072.3661.91
    Depreciation53.3950.6446.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses425.91410.29278.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax476.64366.82241.05
    Other Income26.8727.3546.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax503.51394.17287.21
    Interest24.9721.6519.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax478.54372.52267.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax478.54372.52267.60
    Tax121.4294.7361.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities357.12277.79206.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period357.12277.79206.02
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5125.2918.76
    Diluted EPS32.5125.2918.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.5125.2918.76
    Diluted EPS32.5125.2918.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:55 pm
