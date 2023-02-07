Gujarat Fluoro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.27 crore, up 48.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,440.27 crore in December 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 972.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 363.98 crore in December 2022 up 81.27% from Rs. 200.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 576.02 crore in December 2022 up 71.09% from Rs. 336.67 crore in December 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro EPS has increased to Rs. 33.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.28 in December 2021.

Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 2,820.65 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.74% returns over the last 6 months and -8.71% over the last 12 months.