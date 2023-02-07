English
    Gujarat Fluoro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,440.27 crore, up 48.09% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,440.27 crore in December 2022 up 48.09% from Rs. 972.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 363.98 crore in December 2022 up 81.27% from Rs. 200.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 576.02 crore in December 2022 up 71.09% from Rs. 336.67 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,440.271,453.12972.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,440.271,453.12972.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials453.55462.26275.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.03-37.88-3.71
    Power & Fuel237.59----
    Employees Cost72.8672.8061.90
    Depreciation55.1653.3947.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.22425.91330.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax496.92476.64260.65
    Other Income23.9426.8728.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax520.86503.51289.10
    Interest34.2324.9719.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax486.63478.54269.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax486.63478.54269.68
    Tax122.65121.4268.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities363.98357.12200.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period363.98357.12200.79
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.1332.5118.28
    Diluted EPS33.1332.5118.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.1332.5118.28
    Diluted EPS33.1332.5118.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited