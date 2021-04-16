GTPL Hathway Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 548.76 crore, up 11.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 548.76 crore in March 2021 up 11.43% from Rs. 492.48 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.96 crore in March 2021 up 211.4% from Rs. 36.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.16 crore in March 2021 up 32.32% from Rs. 76.45 crore in March 2020.

GTPL Hathway EPS has increased to Rs. 3.64 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2020.

GTPL Hathway shares closed at 124.65 on April 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.85% returns over the last 6 months and 108.10% over the last 12 months.