GTL Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 352.62 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.62 crore in June 2023 down 2.12% from Rs. 360.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.50 crore in June 2023 up 63.34% from Rs. 279.59 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.71 crore in June 2023 up 356.27% from Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2022.

GTL Infra shares closed at 0.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and -46.43% over the last 12 months.