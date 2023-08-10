English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GTL Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 352.62 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 352.62 crore in June 2023 down 2.12% from Rs. 360.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.50 crore in June 2023 up 63.34% from Rs. 279.59 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.71 crore in June 2023 up 356.27% from Rs. 38.51 crore in June 2022.

    GTL Infra shares closed at 0.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and -46.43% over the last 12 months.

    GTL Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations352.62377.87360.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations352.62377.87360.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0921.0014.33
    Depreciation82.46119.94127.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses201.14221.36309.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.9315.57-91.79
    Other Income39.3215.842.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.2531.41-89.32
    Interest195.75200.74190.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-102.50-169.33-279.59
    Exceptional Items---586.54--
    P/L Before Tax-102.50-755.87-279.59
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-102.50-755.87-279.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-102.50-755.87-279.59
    Equity Share Capital12,806.4212,671.1012,623.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.59-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.59-0.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.59-0.22
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.59-0.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GTL Infra #GTL Infrastructure #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!