GSS Infotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GSS Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore in March 2023 down 14.51% from Rs. 28.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 down 102.46% from Rs. 24.30 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 91.84% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022.
GSS Infotech shares closed at 185.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.
|GSS Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.49
|25.72
|28.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.49
|25.72
|28.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.42
|17.18
|24.58
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.07
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.39
|3.45
|7.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|5.02
|-3.50
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|5.05
|-3.35
|Interest
|0.24
|0.30
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.62
|4.75
|-3.49
|Exceptional Items
|0.04
|0.05
|27.79
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.57
|4.79
|24.30
|Tax
|0.02
|0.41
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|4.38
|24.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|4.38
|24.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.60
|4.38
|24.30
|Equity Share Capital
|16.94
|16.94
|16.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|2.59
|14.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|2.22
|12.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|2.59
|14.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|2.22
|12.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited