English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GSS Infotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GSS Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore in March 2023 down 14.51% from Rs. 28.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 down 102.46% from Rs. 24.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 91.84% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022.

    GSS Infotech shares closed at 185.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.

    GSS Infotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.4925.7228.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.4925.7228.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.4217.1824.58
    Depreciation0.100.070.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.393.457.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.425.02-3.50
    Other Income0.050.030.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.375.05-3.35
    Interest0.240.300.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.624.75-3.49
    Exceptional Items0.040.0527.79
    P/L Before Tax-0.574.7924.30
    Tax0.020.410.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.604.3824.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.604.3824.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.604.3824.30
    Equity Share Capital16.9416.9416.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.382.5914.35
    Diluted EPS-0.322.2212.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.352.5914.35
    Diluted EPS-0.322.2212.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #GSS Infotech #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm