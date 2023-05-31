GSS Infotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.49 crore in March 2023 down 14.51% from Rs. 28.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 down 102.46% from Rs. 24.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 91.84% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 185.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -41.72% returns over the last 6 months and -6.05% over the last 12 months.