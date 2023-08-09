English
    GSFC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,062.92 crore, down 31.65% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,062.92 crore in June 2023 down 31.65% from Rs. 3,018.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.46 crore in June 2023 down 67.48% from Rs. 345.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.31 crore in June 2023 down 65.57% from Rs. 555.63 crore in June 2022.

    GSFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.68 in June 2022.

    GSFC shares closed at 156.55 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.32% returns over the last 6 months and -4.19% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,062.922,383.873,018.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,062.922,383.873,018.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,275.471,446.221,559.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.7333.1641.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.82-62.71159.31
    Power & Fuel154.64171.59306.84
    Employees Cost229.85269.81165.73
    Depreciation45.1944.8644.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses211.64199.70260.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.22281.24480.29
    Other Income48.9027.6930.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.12308.93510.81
    Interest1.883.113.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax144.24305.82507.66
    Exceptional Items2.23-0.571.18
    P/L Before Tax146.47305.25508.84
    Tax34.0180.34163.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.46224.91345.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.46224.91345.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates112.46224.91345.81
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.825.658.68
    Diluted EPS2.825.658.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.825.658.68
    Diluted EPS2.825.658.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
