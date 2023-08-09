GSFC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,062.92 crore, down 31.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,062.92 crore in June 2023 down 31.65% from Rs. 3,018.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.46 crore in June 2023 down 67.48% from Rs. 345.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.31 crore in June 2023 down 65.57% from Rs. 555.63 crore in June 2022.

GSFC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.68 in June 2022.

GSFC shares closed at 156.55 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.32% returns over the last 6 months and -4.19% over the last 12 months.