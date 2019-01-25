App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gruh Finance Q3 profit up 6.5% to Rs 97 cr

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 90.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Gruh Finance said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gruh Finance, a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, on Friday posted a 6.5 percent rise in net profit at Rs 96.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 90.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Gruh Finance said in a regulatory filing.

During the period, total income of the lender rose to Rs 540.06 crore as against Rs 432.75 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Earlier this month, private sector lender Bandhan Bank decided to acquire Gruh Finance through a share swap deal.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 06:58 pm

tags #earnings #GRUH Finance #HDFC #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.