    Greenlam Industries Q3 PAT seen up 5.9% YoY to Rs. 29 cr: Sharekhan

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 516 crore, according to Sharekhan.

    Broker Research
    January 11, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Greenlam Industries | CMP: Rs 366.50 | The stock jumped over 3 percent after its Gujarat plant started commercial production from August 20 increasing the company's total installed capacity to 19.02 million laminate sheets per annum, the company said in its exchange filing.

    Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Greenlam Industries to report net profit at Rs. 29 crore up 5.9% year-on-year (down 2.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 516 crore, according to Sharekhan.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 60 percent Y-o-Y (up 90 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 11.3 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

