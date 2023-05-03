English
    Gravita India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.93 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:Net Sales at Rs 748.93 crore in March 2023 up 12.39% from Rs. 666.39 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.81 crore in March 2023 up 54.35% from Rs. 41.34 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.54 crore in March 2023 up 25.49% from Rs. 68.96 crore in March 2022.
    Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.11 in March 2022.Gravita India shares closed at 510.60 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.31% returns over the last 6 months and 64.63% over the last 12 months.
    Gravita India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations748.93789.28666.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations748.93789.28666.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials651.82641.43510.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.978.4410.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.32-5.450.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.8635.7227.51
    Depreciation6.926.065.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.1940.5047.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.4962.5864.41
    Other Income23.133.75-0.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.6266.3363.57
    Interest9.858.6614.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.7757.6749.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.7757.6749.07
    Tax5.787.203.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.9950.4745.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.9950.4745.60
    Minority Interest-0.18-0.27-4.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates63.8150.2041.34
    Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.437.426.11
    Diluted EPS9.437.426.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.437.426.11
    Diluted EPS9.437.426.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am