Gravita India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.93 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:Net Sales at Rs 748.93 crore in March 2023 up 12.39% from Rs. 666.39 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.81 crore in March 2023 up 54.35% from Rs. 41.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.54 crore in March 2023 up 25.49% from Rs. 68.96 crore in March 2022.
Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.11 in March 2022.
|Gravita India shares closed at 510.60 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.31% returns over the last 6 months and 64.63% over the last 12 months.
|Gravita India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|748.93
|789.28
|666.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|748.93
|789.28
|666.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|651.82
|641.43
|510.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.97
|8.44
|10.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.32
|-5.45
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.86
|35.72
|27.51
|Depreciation
|6.92
|6.06
|5.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.19
|40.50
|47.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.49
|62.58
|64.41
|Other Income
|23.13
|3.75
|-0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.62
|66.33
|63.57
|Interest
|9.85
|8.66
|14.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|69.77
|57.67
|49.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|69.77
|57.67
|49.07
|Tax
|5.78
|7.20
|3.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|63.99
|50.47
|45.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|63.99
|50.47
|45.60
|Minority Interest
|-0.18
|-0.27
|-4.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|63.81
|50.20
|41.34
|Equity Share Capital
|13.81
|13.81
|13.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.43
|7.42
|6.11
|Diluted EPS
|9.43
|7.42
|6.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.43
|7.42
|6.11
|Diluted EPS
|9.43
|7.42
|6.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited