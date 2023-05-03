Gravita India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.93 crore, up 12.39% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 748.93 789.28 666.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 748.93 789.28 666.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 651.82 641.43 510.58 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.97 8.44 10.59 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.32 -5.45 0.26 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 34.86 35.72 27.51 Depreciation 6.92 6.06 5.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 41.19 40.50 47.65 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.49 62.58 64.41 Other Income 23.13 3.75 -0.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.62 66.33 63.57 Interest 9.85 8.66 14.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.77 57.67 49.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 69.77 57.67 49.07 Tax 5.78 7.20 3.47 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.99 50.47 45.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.99 50.47 45.60 Minority Interest -0.18 -0.27 -4.26 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 63.81 50.20 41.34 Equity Share Capital 13.81 13.81 13.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.43 7.42 6.11 Diluted EPS 9.43 7.42 6.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.43 7.42 6.11 Diluted EPS 9.43 7.42 6.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited