Gorani Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.20 crore, up 297.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.20 crore in June 2022 up 297.16% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022 up 905.7% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022 up 1516.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Gorani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

Gorani Ind shares closed at 179.60 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 313.35% returns over the last 6 months and 818.67% over the last 12 months.