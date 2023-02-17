Goldstone Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.45 crore, up 63.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.45 crore in December 2022 up 63.9% from Rs. 16.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 1265.91% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2022 up 1081.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Goldstone Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 56.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.44% returns over the last 6 months and -27.51% over the last 12 months.