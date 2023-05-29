Gokul Refoils Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore, down 76.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.72 crore in March 2023 down 76.22% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 4.71% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 7.55% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

Gokul Refoils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 29.40 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.63% returns over the last 6 months and -13.91% over the last 12 months.