Gokul Refoils Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 948.30 crore, up 30.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 948.30 crore in June 2022 up 30.29% from Rs. 727.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.97 crore in June 2022 up 19.2% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2022 up 36.72% from Rs. 14.35 crore in June 2021.

Gokul Refoils EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2021.

Gokul Refoils shares closed at 34.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 8.90% over the last 12 months.