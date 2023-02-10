English
    Gokaldas Export Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.47 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gokaldas Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 518.47 crore in December 2022 down 0.33% from Rs. 520.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.25 crore in December 2022 up 41.06% from Rs. 29.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.32 crore in December 2022 up 17.35% from Rs. 62.48 crore in December 2021.

    Gokaldas Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations518.47569.35520.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations518.47569.35520.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.82279.39285.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.4524.40-38.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost150.66161.06157.45
    Depreciation18.0517.0414.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.0739.4952.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4247.9744.15
    Other Income10.857.823.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.2755.7947.69
    Interest5.865.799.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.4250.0038.43
    Exceptional Items--6.05--
    P/L Before Tax49.4256.0538.43
    Tax7.179.268.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.2546.7929.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.2546.7929.95
    Equity Share Capital30.2930.2929.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.977.735.17
    Diluted EPS6.637.345.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.977.725.17
    Diluted EPS6.637.345.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
