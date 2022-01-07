MARKET NEWS

Godrej Consumer Products: Quarterly investor update

Gross and operating margin pressure likely on the back of raw material inflation and investment behind brands

Nandish Shah
January 07, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Godrej Consumer Products’ (GCPL; CMP: Rs 947; Market capitalisation: Rs 96,788 crore) quarterly investor update for the December 2021 quarter reiterated what the management had highlighted during the recent analyst call which we had covered. For the December 2021 quarter, consolidated sales grew in high single digit as compared to 10 percent in the December 2020 quarter. GCPL is on track to deliver double-digit sales growth, as in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022. India (55 percent of revenues...

