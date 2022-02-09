Goa Carbon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.07 crore, up 166.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.07 crore in December 2021 up 166.04% from Rs. 81.22 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.30 crore in December 2021 up 1345.38% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.61 crore in December 2021 up 1134.13% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2020.

Goa Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 17.81 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2020.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 418.70 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)