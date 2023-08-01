Go Fashion Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.10 crore, up 15.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.10 crore in June 2023 up 15.08% from Rs. 165.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.28 crore in June 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 24.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.93 crore in June 2023 up 19.64% from Rs. 56.78 crore in June 2022.

Go Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.52 in June 2022.

Go Fashion shares closed at 1,183.45 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.10% returns over the last 6 months and 17.39% over the last 12 months.