    Go Fashion Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.10 crore, up 15.08% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Go Fashion India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 190.10 crore in June 2023 up 15.08% from Rs. 165.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.28 crore in June 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 24.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.93 crore in June 2023 up 19.64% from Rs. 56.78 crore in June 2022.

    Go Fashion EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.52 in June 2022.

    Go Fashion shares closed at 1,183.45 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.10% returns over the last 6 months and 17.39% over the last 12 months.

    Go Fashion India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations190.10157.59165.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations190.10157.59165.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.4941.6846.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.5532.0522.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.44-16.69-14.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.7828.1623.71
    Depreciation24.9024.5918.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6222.7133.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.3225.0934.34
    Other Income3.712.613.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.0327.7038.02
    Interest8.218.436.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.8219.2731.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.8219.2731.93
    Tax8.544.497.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.2814.7824.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.2814.7824.44
    Equity Share Capital54.0154.0154.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.872.744.52
    Diluted EPS4.872.744.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.872.744.52
    Diluted EPS4.872.744.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

