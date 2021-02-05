MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GNFC Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,508.24 crore, up 18.05% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,508.24 crore in December 2020 up 18.05% from Rs. 1,277.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.59 crore in December 2020 up 113.75% from Rs. 113.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 407.75 crore in December 2020 up 101.72% from Rs. 202.14 crore in December 2019.

GNFC EPS has increased to Rs. 15.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.30 in December 2019.

Close

GNFC shares closed at 230.50 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.40% returns over the last 6 months and 33.43% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,508.241,187.191,277.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,508.241,187.191,277.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials657.43520.55654.32
Purchase of Traded Goods5.068.2412.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.9521.61-7.03
Power & Fuel--195.26201.77
Employees Cost111.01112.08111.83
Depreciation69.7068.0966.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses385.74135.23136.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax293.25126.13100.13
Other Income44.8039.3535.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax338.05165.48135.24
Interest0.946.031.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax337.11159.45133.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax337.11159.45133.90
Tax96.9920.7722.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities240.12138.68111.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period240.12138.68111.80
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.472.181.69
Net P/L After M.I & Associates242.59140.86113.49
Equity Share Capital155.42155.42155.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.619.067.30
Diluted EPS15.619.067.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.619.067.30
Diluted EPS15.619.067.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #GNFC #Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 01:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.